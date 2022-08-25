Shehbaz cancels UK visit as Pak declares floods as national emergency

-
The Pakistan government has declared the flood situation in the country a 'national emergency, calling for donations to help rehabilitate the flood-affected people, media reports said.
On his part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has cancelled his visit to the United Kingdom and is heading back from Qatar to chair a meeting to review flood relief activities, Samaa TV reported.
In a statement issued on Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb termed the flood situation in the country as a national emergency.
The minister said that the national spirit is required to cope with the devastation caused by the floods in Balochistan and Sindh.
She appealed to the nation including overseas Pakistanis to donate for the rehabilitation of flood victims as a huge sum of money would be required keeping in view the large scale devastation, Samaa TV reported.
Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Qatar for a two-day official visit, is heading back to the country in view of the flood situation in the country.
The Prime Minister has cancelled his personal visit to the UK. He was scheduled to leave for London from Qatar to inquire after his granddaughter who is under treatment there, Samaa TV reported.
Upon his arrival, Sharif will chair a meeting where all the relevant authorities, including the National Disaster Management Authority, will brief him about the steps taken for rescue and relief of flood affectees.
