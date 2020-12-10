Singapore's DBS to launch digital exchange as virtual currency demand soars

-
ALSO READ
Lakshmi Vilas Bank comes under Sebi scanner for 'insider trading'
DBS Bank India gets Rs 2,500 cr capital support from parent for LVB merger
How DBS Bank India is spurring digital transformation for businesses
How is Piyush Gupta to be placed after DBS Bank-Laxmi Vilas Bank deal?
Europe's central bank moves toward introducing digital version of euro
-
DBS Group Holdings, Southeast Asia's biggest bank, is to set up an exchange for digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, that will provide tokenisation, trading and custody services to institutional and accredited investors.
The DBS Digital Exchange will use blockchain technology to provide a platform for fundraising through asset tokenisation and secondary trading of digital assets, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
The tokenisation process represents converting rights to an securities asset into a unique digital form, which then becomes eligible for trading.
The bank said Singapore Exchange will take a 10% stake in the digital exchange.
The move comes as institutional investors pumped $429 million into cryptocurrency funds and products for the week ended Dec. 7, the second highest on record, based on Monday's data from digital asset manager CoinShares.
The investments pushed the sector's assets under management to an all-time peak of $15 billion, the Coinshares report said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU