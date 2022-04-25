Joe Biden congratulate French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on reelection

US President on Monday congratulated French counterpart on his re-election and expressed readiness for further cooperation on areas including the Ukraine issue and climate change.

"Congratulations to on his re-election. France is our oldest ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges. I look forward to our continued close cooperation -- including on supporting Ukraine, defending democracy, and countering climate change," Biden tweeted.

Macron won in the second round of the presidential election with 58.55 per cent of the votes, while his rival, far-right presidential candidate, leader of the National Rally party Marine Le Pen got 41.45 per cent.

Congratulatory messages poured in from world leaders for Macron who won the French presidential election with 58.8 per cent of the votes on Sunday.

European Council President Charles Michel said, "We can count on France for five more years."

Taking to Twitter, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz shared a photo with Macron and said, "I am happy that we will continue our good cooperation."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called France "one of our closest and most important allies".

"Congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron on your re-election as President of France. France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues which matter most to our two countries and to the world," Johnson tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "looking forward to continuing our work together on the issues that matter most to people in Canada and France -- from defending democracy, to fighting climate change, to creating good jobs and economic growth for the middle class".

