Snapdragon 888+ processor to release in second half of 2021: Report

US-based chipmaker in December 2020 unveiled the much-anticipated Snapdragon 888 5G mobile platform and now it is reportedly working on its advanced version Snapdragon 888+.

According to the Chinese tipster, Digital Chat Station, would release the Snapdragon 888+ in the second half of next year, reports GizChina.

He also disclosed the reason why locked the GPU frequency of the chipset at 840MHz. This, he added, is to prevent OEMs from secretly overclocking the chip on their devices.

However, there are several devices coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Xiaomi recently launched Mi 11 with the latest processor and Realme Race, OPPO Find X3, OnePlus 9, 9 Pro are expected to follow the same.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 brings the ARM's latest Cortex X1 core clocked at 2.84GHz and three Cortex-A78 clocked at 2.4GHz as well as four 1.8GHz clocked Cortex A55 cores.

It integrates the Adreno 660 GPU and supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. Connectivity-wise, the chipset comes with third generation 5G modem and radio frequency system-Snapdragon X60.

