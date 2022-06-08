South Korea reports 13,358 new Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 18,188,200

reported 13,358 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 18,188,200, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was up from 6,172 in the previous day, but it was lower than 15,790 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 9,839.

Among the new cases, 59 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 33,117.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 114, down three from the previous day.

A total of six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 24,305. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.

