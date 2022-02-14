South Korea to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid looming tensions

-
ALSO READ
Russia presses US, NATO allies for guarantees amid Ukraine tensions
US intelligence finds Russia planning military offensive against Ukraine
Russia's Ukraine invasion could begin next week, says US
No progress seen after Russia-US lock horns over Ukraine tensions
Top diplomats for US, Russia meet in Geneva on soaring Ukraine tensions
-
South Korea plans to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine within a couple of days in an additional operation amid growing fears of a Russian invasion, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.
A total of 281 Korean nationals, including diplomatic staff, are staying in Ukraine as of Monday, and about 100 plan to leave the nation by Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.
"The government is urging Korean nationals to leave Ukraine as soon as possible via available flights or land routes as a Level 4 travel advisory was issued in all parts of Ukraine on Sunday," it said.
About 60 nationals have left the country since February 11, the Ministry said, after the US ratcheted up warnings against a possible Russian invasion in days.
Most airlines are normally operating flights from Ukraine, and the Korean Embassy plans to operate shuttle buses between the capital Kiev and Lviv, near the Poland border, until Friday, to support citizens' departure, it said.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU