South Korea to evacuate citizens from Ukraine amid looming tensions

plans to evacuate its citizens from within a couple of days in an additional operation amid growing fears of a Russian invasion, the Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 281 Korean nationals, including diplomatic staff, are staying in as of Monday, and about 100 plan to leave the nation by Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

"The government is urging Korean nationals to leave as soon as possible via available flights or land routes as a Level 4 travel advisory was issued in all parts of Ukraine on Sunday," it said.

About 60 nationals have left the country since February 11, the Ministry said, after the US ratcheted up warnings against a possible Russian invasion in days.

Most airlines are normally operating flights from Ukraine, and the Korean Embassy plans to operate shuttle buses between the capital Kiev and Lviv, near the Poland border, until Friday, to support citizens' departure, it said.

--IANS

ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)