JUST IN
President Joe Biden's bullish 2024 talk does little to tamp down chatter
Baghdad mediated talks with Iran reported stalled over protests in Iran
Russia targets Ukraine's Kyiv in early morning drone attack: Authorities
One killed as Taliban militants take hostages in northwest Pakistan
Capitol attack: Jan 6 panel pushes Trump's prosecution in forceful finish
N Korea conducts 'important' test for developing reconnaissance satellite
Thai navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand; rescue underway for sailors
Recovery in Asia M&A, stuck at 8-year-lows, rests on macro conditions
11 people sustain serious injuries amid turbulence on Hawaii flight
Nobel Prize-winning UN World Food Program head to step down
You are here: Home » International » News » Others
President Joe Biden's bullish 2024 talk does little to tamp down chatter
icon-arrow-left
Argentina lifts WC and Qatar's building frenzy reaches its day of reckoning
Business Standard

South Korea to extend fuel tax cut for 4 more months amid high prices

South Korea on Monday announced its decision to extend the fuel tax cut for four more months amid the high energy prices, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance

Topics
South Korea

IANS  |  Seoul 

South Korea flag
Photo: Unsplash

South Korea on Monday announced its decision to extend the fuel tax cut for four more months amid the high energy prices, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The consumption tax cut on fuel, scheduled to expire by the end of this year, will be extended until the end of April 2023, reports Xinhua news agency.

The discount rate for petrol will be lowered to 25 per cent between January and April from the current 37 per cent, while the rate for diesel and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) butane will be unchanged at 37 per cent during the four-month period.

To bolster private consumption, the government planned to extend the individual consumption tax cut of 30 per cent on automobiles for six more months by the end of June.

The current tax cut of 15 per cent on resources for power generation will be extended for six more months to help reduce upward pressures on the cost of utility services.

The country's consumer prices gained 5.0 per cent in November from a year earlier, staying above 5 pe rcent for the seventh consecutive month.

--IANS

ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on South Korea

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 14:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.