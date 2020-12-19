Spain to start vaccinations against Covid-19 on Dec 27: Health minister

-
ALSO READ
Spain coronavirus update: Over 7,000 new Covid-19 cases confirmed
Spain to provide tax-free coronavirus vaccines and tests until 2022 end
Spain enacts fresh nationwide measures to curb rising Covid-19 cases
Aiming to bring down Covid mortality rate to less than 1%: Health minister
Spain's Covid-19 cases tally surpasses 1 million, death toll tops 34,000
-
Spanish Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Friday that vaccinations against COVID-19 will begin in Spain on December 27.
The first vaccinations will be using the BioNTech Pfizer vaccine, with the first doses arriving in Spain on December 26.
"If Europe has agreed that vaccination begins in a coordinated manner, in Spain we are going to start the first possible day," Illa said at a press conference.
The health minister said that he is waiting for European authorities to confirm the number of doses that Spain will receive, but promised that it will be "an equitable distribution."
Illa also expressed his hope that around "20 million citizens" will have been inoculated by May or June.
"This means the start of the end of the pandemic, it is not the end of the pandemic, we will have to keep our guard up, but it is the start of the end," said the minister.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU