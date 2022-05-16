Sri Lanka state carrier likely to be privatised: New PM Wickremesinghe

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's ruling SLPP party decides to back PM Ranil Wickremesinghe
Indian envoy calls on new Sri Lankan PM Wickremesinghe, discusses crisis
New SL PM invites Oppn to join hands to resolve country's worst crisis
Sri Lanka Opposition says it will offer conditional support to new PM
He's back: Wickremesinghe named Sri Lankan PM for 6th time amid crisis
-
Sri Lanka's new Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday said he proposed to privatise the national carrier SriLankan Airlnes as part of his plan to help tackle the debt-ridden country's crippling economic and political crisis.
Sri Lanka is currently experiencing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.
"I propose that the loss making Sri Lankan Airlines be privatised, Wickremesinghe said in his first address to the nation.
SriLankan Airlnes made large losses after former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa removed Emirates as its managing shareholder, the Economy Next website reported.
In the 20/21 year alone its loss was 45 billion rupees. By 2021 March 31 its total losses were 372 billion rupees," the prime minister said while announcing other measures to tackle the problems faced by Sri Lanka's economy.
Even if we privatise it we have to bear the loss, he said. You should note that this loss has to be borne by the poorest of the poor who has not set foot in an aircraft, Wickremesinghe said.
Wickremesinghe was unable to privatise SriLanka in an administration he ran from 2015 to 2019.
Launched in 1979, SriLankan Airlnes has a global route network of 126 destinations in 61 countries.
Last month, SriLankan Airlines said it recorded its first profitable fourth quarter (Q4) since 2006 for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022 with a group net profit of USD 1.7 million despite pandemic challenges.
Sri Lanka is grappling with a devastating economic crisis, with prices of everyday goods soaring, and there have been widespread electricity shortages for weeks. Since March, thousands of anti-government protesters have taken to the streets, demanding that the government resign.
In a pre-dawn operation, the Sri Lankan military had to evacuate Mahinda Rajapaksa hours after he resigned. Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigned following clashes between pro- and anti-government protesters. The military were called after protesters twice tried to breach the Prime Minister's Temple Trees private residence compound overnight.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU