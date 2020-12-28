Apple car not coming before 2025-2027 at earliest, says analyst

-
-
Reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the launch of Apple Car is unlikely to happen until 2025-2027.
In a research note, Kuo said that Apple Car specifications have yet to be finalised, adding that he would not be surprised if the vehicle's launch timeframe is pushed out even farther to 2028 or later.
Kuo cites three main issues with Apple Car: uncertainty about the launch timing, uncertainty about the supplier and vehicle specs, and uncertainty around Apple's competitiveness in the EV and self-driving car market, reports 9To5Mac.
The analyst further suggested investors avoid buying Apple Car-related stocks at this time stating that the market is "overly bullish" about the Apple Car's launch schedule.
The analyst had predicted a couple of years ago that the Apple Car would launch in 2023-2025. But as per his latest survey, the current development schedule of Apple Car is not yet clear and even if its development starts this year and goes as per plan.
Recently, a report from last week detailed that Apple Car would enter into production in 2024 and that it would feature "next level" battery technology.
Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that he offered Apple CEO Tim Cook to sell his electric car company at one-tenth of its current value during its struggling period in 2017 but Cook refused to meet him.
Those were the "darkest days" for Tesla Model 3, Musk admitted in a tweet, and he wanted to sell the company off.
--IANS
wh/rs
