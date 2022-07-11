Sri Lankan President meets country's defence chiefs amid political unrest

-
Amid the political and economic unrest in Sri Lanka, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa met with the tri-force commanders and the Chief of Defence staff, local media reported.
Rajapaksa who was aboard a tri-force naval vessel within the territorial waters of Sri Lanka following the July 9 protest, returned back to land on Monday and met the tri-force commanders and Chief of Defense staff in the morning, reported Daily Mirror.
Sri Lankan protesters broke into Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence on Saturday and set it on fire, angered by the unprecedented economic crisis. The protestors also took control of the President's house and turned it into a tourist hub.
Earlier, on Saturday, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in a press conference that President Rajapaksa will resign from his post on July 13. Several journalists were also attacked by the security forces after which more protestors gathered in the area.
Prime Minister Wickremesinghe also announced to step down from his post amid the ongoing protests. However, the protesters who have occupied the residences of the President and Prime Minister have cleared that they will continue to occupy their houses until they resign from their posts.
The worsening economic situation in the country has led to increasing tensions. Over the last few weeks, there were reports of several confrontations between individuals and members of the police force and the armed forces at fuel stations where thousands of people queued for hours and sometimes days.
Sri Lanka is suffering its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948, which comes on the heels of successive waves of COVID-19.
The oil supply shortage has forced schools and government offices to close until further notice. The economic crisis has particularly impacted food security, agriculture, livelihoods, and access to health services.
