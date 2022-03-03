Prime Minister Modi to join other Quad leaders in virtual meeting

Prime Minister will on Thursday participate in a virtual meeting of the leaders along with US President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Japan and Australia.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the leaders will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.

"Prime Minister will participate along with President of USA Joseph R Biden, Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, and Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida in a Leaders' virtual meeting on March 3," it said in a statement.

The leaders held an in-person summit in Washington in September last year.

"The leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after the September 2021 Summit in Washington DC. They will exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific," the MEA said.

"The Quad leaders will also review ongoing efforts to implement the Leaders' initiatives announced as part of the Quad's contemporary and positive agenda," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)