Tesla CEO Elon Musk may bring wealthy partners to acquire Twitter

-
ALSO READ
Votes are in: Elon Musk likely to escape regulatory action for Twitter poll
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused of breaking law while buying Twitter stock
Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued by Twitter investor over hiding his stake
Tesla's Elon Musk exercises more options, sells $973 million for taxes
-
As Twitter adopts the 'poison pill' strategy to stop Elon Musk from forcefully buying it, the Tesla CEO is reportedly speaking to investors who could partner with him on acquiring the micro-blogging platform.
According to a report in The New York Post citing sources, "a new plan that includes partners could be announced within days".
This could be Musk's 'Plan B' as he mentioned during a Ted Talk show this week on acquiring 100 per cent of Twitter for nearly $43 billion.
Musk may join "private-equity firm Silver Lake Partners, which was planning to co-invest with him in 2018 when he was considering taking Tesla private", the report said late on Friday.
Egon Durban, who is the co-CEO of Silver Lake, is a Twitter board member.
"He led Musk's deal team during the 2018 failed effort to take Tesla private," the report added.
Silver Lake declined to comment on the report.
Twitter's board of directors has unanimously adopted a limited duration shareholder rights plan following an unsolicited, non-binding proposal to acquire Twitter by Musk.
The rights plan or "poison pill" strategy is used by a firm to prevent or discourage a potential hostile takeover. It allows existing shareholders the right to purchase additional shares at a discount, effectively diluting the ownership interest of a new and hostile party.
"But that pill may not stop other entities or people from acquiring their own shares of up to 15 per cent of the company," the report noted.
"Those owners could partner with Musk to force a sale, make changes in the executive ranks or push for other overhauls of the company," it added.
With 9.2 per cent stake, Musk is one of the largest shareholders in Twitter.
Asset management firm Vanguard Group disclosed last week that its funds now own a 10.3 per cent stake in Twitter which makes it the largest shareholder.
Musk also started a new poll with his nearly 82 million followers on Twitter, with the subject line "Taking Twitter private at $54.20 should be up to shareholders, not the board".
"Will endeavour to keep as many shareholders in privatised Twitter as allowed by law," he posted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU