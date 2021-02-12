Tesla must recall 12,300 Model X over faulty moulding: German regulator

-
ALSO READ
Tesla to recall 134,951 US cars under pressure from auto safety regulators
Sudden accelerations in Tesla cars were user error: US government
Tesla's Model Y built in China goes on sale; delivery to begin soon
Commodity inflation for auto sector to be offset by price hikes
About two-thirds of auto loan needs met by private, foreign lenders: Report
-
Tesla must recall around 12,300 Model X cars worldwide due to car body mouldings problems, Germany's motor vehicle authority (KBA) said on its website.
KBA said the recall affects cars built in 2015 and 2016, adding there was a risk that the moulding could fall off the vehicle.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU