Tesla to improve its battery software after recent incidents of car fires

Inc will update its after two recent fires involving its Model S (EV) in and Hong Kong, the U.S. automaker said on Thursday, adding that investigations into the incidents are ongoing.

"As we continue our investigation of the root cause, out of an abundance of caution, we are revising charge and thermal management settings on Model S and Model X vehicles via an update that will begin rolling out today, to help further protect the battery and improve battery longevity." said in a statement on wednesday.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong's newspaper reported that a car caught fire in a shopping mall parking lot 30 minutes after being parked.

Tesla said its investigation with authorities into that incident so far found only a few of the car's battery modules affected and that the majority of the battery pack was undamaged.

The Hong Kong incident came three weeks after Tesla said it had sent a team to investigate a video on Chinese that showed a parked car exploding in the commercial hub of

There have been at least 14 instances of Tesla catching fire since 2013, most of them following a crash.