There will be a smooth transition to second Trump administration: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday stated that there will be a smooth transition to a "second Trump administration", despite several networks projecting President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the US Presidential elections.
While speaking during his press briefing, Pompeo said: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. Right. We're ready. The world is watching what's taking place here. We're going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there'll be electors selected. There's a process. The Constitution lays it out pretty clearly."
"The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who's in office on January 20th, a minute after noon, will also be successful," he added.
While speaking on allegations of widespread voter fraud, Pompeo said that every legal vote will be counted, and asserted that the current administration was in a good shape.
"I'm very confident that we will count - and we must count - every legal vote. We must make sure that any vote that wasn't lawful ought not be counted. That dilutes your vote if it's done improperly. We got to get that right. And when we get it right, we'll get it right. We're in good shape," said Pompeo.
Moments after Biden was projected to be the winner of the US presidential elections, Trump refused to concede defeat, saying that the election was "far from over", and promised legal challenges by his re-election campaign.
Trump's campaign has filed several lawsuits to challenge the results in a few battleground states after the president spent months spreading unsubstantiated claims that mail-in ballots could open the election up to fraud.
