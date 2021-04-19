Three Russian climbers missing on Nepal's Annapurna I peak: Report

Three Russian climbers have reportedly gone missing from Nepal's Annapurna I peak (8,091 meters), located in the north-central part of the country.

The climbers have been identified as Sergey Kondrashkin, Alexander Luthokin and Dmitry Sinev, according to the local media reports.

A search operation is set to begin on Monday morning. More details are awaited in this regard.

The Annapurna region is a diverse and popular trekking area. It is a massif in the Himalayas in north-central that includes several peaks.

In April 2020, two South Korean trekkers had died in an avalanche in the Annapurna region.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)