Business Standard

Three students from India killed in road accident in Massachusetts

In a tragic incident, three students from India died in a road accident after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in western Massachusetts

Topics
Road Accidents | United States | India

Press Trust of India  |  New York 

accident
Photo: ANI/Representative

In a tragic incident, three students from India died in a road accident after the car they were travelling in collided with another vehicle in western Massachusetts.

Prem Kumar Reddy Goda, 27, Pavani Gullapally 22 and Sai Narasimha Patamsetti 22, died on scene of the collision, Berkshire District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Massachusetts state and local police are investigating the two-vehicle motor vehicle collision that killed the three students and hospitalised five other people.

At approximately 5:30 am, a northbound car and a southbound vehicle collided. Four other occupants in the car 23-year-old Manoj Reddy Donda, 22-year-old Sridhar Reddy Chinthakunta, 23-year-old Vijith Reddy Gummala, and 22-year-old Hima Ishwarya Siddireddy, were transported to Berkshire Medical Center for treatment.

Law enforcement authorities identified the occupants of the car as international college students, six studying at the University of New Haven and one at Sacred Heart University.

The driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, 46-year-old Armando Bautista-Cruz, was transported to Fairview Medical Center for treatment.

The State Police Detective Unit notified family members and/or designees of the decedents and the Consulate General of India, New York.

The Sheffield Police Department and the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office are investigating the circumstances of the collision and request that anyone with information to contact authorities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 08:28 IST

