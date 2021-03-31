JUST IN
Top Pak economic body allows import of cotton and yarn from India: Report

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, on Wednesday allowed the import of cotton and yarn from India

Reuters  |  ISLAMABAD 

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, on Wednesday allowed the import of cotton and yarn from India, sources said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The ECC meeting was still ongoing, and was due to debate the import of sugar from India.

 

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

First Published: Wed, March 31 2021. 14:50 IST

.