Top Pak economic body allows import of cotton and yarn from India: Report

-
ALSO READ
Rajasthan police arrest alleged agent of Pakistani intelligence
Pak test-fires nuclear-capable surface-to-surface ballistic missile
Pakistan violates ceasefire along Int'l Border in Jammu & Kashmir's Kathua
India tells Pakistan to stop state-sponsored cross-border terrorism
Forty-six security personnel killed in ceasefire violations by Pak in 2020
-
Pakistan's Economic Coordination Council, a top decision-making body, on Wednesday allowed the import of cotton and yarn from India, sources said, a step towards reviving suspended trade between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.
The ECC meeting was still ongoing, and was due to debate the import of sugar from India.
(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU