JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Companies

Ant Group reaches deal with China regulators on overhaul: Report
Business Standard

Toyota plans record high global production of 9.2 mn vehicles this year

The automaker has informed its main suppliers of the plan, which reflects sales momentum in China and demand recovery in North America and Japan, the Nikkei said, without citing sources

Topics
Toyota Motor Corp

Reuters  |  Tokyo 

Toyota

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp plans record high global production of 9.2 million vehicles this year, up about 2% from 2019's pre-coronavirus output, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Friday.

The automaker has informed its main suppliers of the plan, which reflects sales momentum in China and demand recovery in North America and Japan, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Toyota is expecting solid sales around the globe this year thanks to the release of coronavirus vaccines, the newspaper added.

A spokesperson for the company was not immediately available for comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, February 03 2021. 15:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.