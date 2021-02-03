Vodafone's confidence increases after return to growth in third quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea's new brand identity "Vi"; Tariff hike on cards
India has time till Dec-end to appeal against Voda Group arbitration award
Vodafone Idea Q2 revenue declines 0.5% as subscriber losses hurt
Jio fastest network with 19.3 mbps download speed; VIL tops in upload: Trai
AGR case: Telecom companies can use spectrum but not own it, says SC
-
Vodafone's organic service revenue returned to growth in the mobile phone company's third quarter, with a rise of 0.4% soundly beating analysts' expectations for a fall of 0.1% and bolstering confidence in the group's outlook.
Chief Executive Nick Read said there was momentum across the business, including in its largest market Germany.
"Our good trading performance underscores our confidence in the outlook for the full year," he said on Wednesday.
The world's second largest mobile operator reiterated its guidance for adjusted earnings for the year to end-March of 14.4 billion to 14.6 billion euros, compared with 14.5 billion for the previous year, and to generate at least 5 billion euros in free cash flow.
Vodafone's organic service revenue was down 0.4% in the second quarter and down 1.3% in the first quarter.
Read said the listing of the group's new infrastructure company Vantage Towers was firmly on track for early this year.
Vodafone has chosen a full bank syndicate for the listing on the Frankfurt exchange in March, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing people close to the matter.
Germany produced the biggest quarter-on-quarter improvement among Vodafone's major European markets, with service revenue growing by 1.0% in the quarter. Broadband customers had upgraded to higher-speed plans during the pandemic, Vodafone said.
Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove said Germany was a key beat in Vodafone's European markets.
Italy continued to be impacted by fierce competition in the low-value part of the mobile market, Vodafone said, while price competition in Spain was compounded by the impact of COVID-19 on roaming and visitor revenue.
Vodafone's shares, which were trading 15% lower than the level 12 months ago, rose 3% early on Wednesday to 132 pence.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU