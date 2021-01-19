Treasury nominee Janet Yellen to say US does not seek weaker dollar: Report

-
ALSO READ
US facing historic crises again, says Treasury secy-nominee Janet Yellen
India's fuel demand at 11-month high in December amid economic recovery
Why economists remain pessimistic amid signs of economic recovery
India witnessing 'V-shaped' economic recovery since June: FinMin Report
China's manufacturing recovery rate softens in December: Surveys
-
(Reuters) - Janet Yellen, President-elect Joe Biden's pick to take over the U.S. Treasury, is expected to affirm the United States' commitment to market-set currency rates when she testifies on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The Treasury secretary nominee will make clear at a Senate confirmation hearing that the United States does not seek a weaker dollar, the newspaper reported https://on.wsj.com/35NaV8W on Sunday, citing Biden transition officials familiar with her preparation.
"The value of the U.S. dollar and other currencies should be determined by markets. Markets adjust to reflect variations in economic performance and generally facilitate adjustments in the global economy," Yellen will say according to the report, if asked about the incoming administration's dollar policy.
"The United States doesn't seek a weaker currency to gain competitive advantage," she is prepared to say, according to the WSJ. "We should oppose attempts by other countries to do so."
A Biden transition team official did not respond to a request for comment about Yellen's testimony. Biden, a Democrat, takes office on Wednesday.
The policy outlined by Yellen would be a return to a traditional posture after Republican President Donald Trump railed against the dollar's strength for years, saying it gave other countries a competitive advantage.
It also comes with investors heavily short dollars - with the value of bets against the greenback the highest in almost a decade - partly in anticipation of U.S. trade and budget deficits widening further under the new administration.
"(Yellen) is kind of signaling a hands-off approach, which is reverting to what had traditionally been the case before Trump," said Bank of Singapore analyst Moh Siong Sim, who figures the dollar could continue to decline.
"I think the dollar and financial markets will be less of a focus, in terms of verbal rhetoric, for the Treasury secretary and the key focus will be getting policy implemented in terms of fiscal relief."
The dollar has bounced in recent weeks but suffered its worst annual loss since 2017 last year. Yellen, who served as head of the U.S. Federal Reserve from 2014 to 2018, is expected to win confirmation in the Senate and will likely be one of the first Biden Cabinet picks to be confirmed.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Trevor Hunnicutt in Wilmington, Delaware; Additional reporting by Ira Iosebashvili and Tom Westbrook ; Editing by Nick Zieminski, Peter Cooney and Gerry Doyle)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU