Turkey's cross-border op threatens security, violates sovereignty: Iraq

has said that the Turkish military operation in its semi-autonomous Kurdistan region is a threat to the country's national security and a violation of its sovereignty.

The latest Turkish military operation into the Iraqi frontier without coordinating with the Iraqi federal government is unacceptable, said a statement by the Presidency on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The pending security issues in the border areas could be resolved through further coordination between the two countries and the Iraqi sovereignty must be respected, it added.

On Monday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement that the Turkish forces launched a new ground and air cross-border operation against the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern .

Turkish forces regularly carry out ground operations, airstrikes, and artillery bombardments against the positions of PKK militants in northern Iraq, especially the Qandil mountain range, where the main PKK bases are stationed.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the .

