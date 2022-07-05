Typhoon Aere makes landfall in southwest Nagasaki in Japan; heavy rainfall

-
ALSO READ
US raises concern over security framework between Solomon Islands, China
Powerful earthquake off north Japan kills 4, more than 90 injured
China falls short on deal with Pacific nations but finds smaller wins
Amid heavy rainstorms in several parts, China renews yellow alert
Australia, Indonesia partner to tackle plastic pollution in Indo-Pacific
-
A typhoon made landfall in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki on Tuesday morning, bringing with it torrential downpours and thunder amid unstable atmospheric pressure in eastern and northern parts of the country, the weather agency said.
The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned that Typhoon Aere could trigger landslides, rough seas, flooding in low-lying areas as rivers breach their banks, as well as warning of thunder and lightning strikes, Xinhua news agency reported.
The slow-moving typhoon that is forecast to be downgraded to an extratropical low-pressure system early on Wednesday, is moving slowly eastward toward western and central parts of Japan, the JMA said.
Typhoon Aere, the weather agency said, had an atmospheric pressure of 1,000 hectopascals at its center and was packing winds up to 90 km per hour, as of 6:00 a.m. local time.
In the Tokai area, covering Nagoya, 200 mm of rain is projected in the 24 hour period through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, while in the Shikoku and Kinki regions, up to 250 mm of rain has been forecast, the JMA said.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU