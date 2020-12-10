UAE says Chinese coronavirus vaccine 86% effective, offers few details

-
The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86 per cent effective, though it released few details.
The UAE, home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, conducted a trial involving 31,000 volunteers from 125 nations. Volunteers between 18 and 60 years old received two doses of the vaccine over 28 days.
The UAE's Health and Prevention Ministry announced the results via a statement on the state-run WAM news agency, saying they have reviewed Sinopharm CNBG's interim analysis of the Phase III trials. The analysis shows no serious safety concerns, the statement said.
It wasn't immediately clear if the announced results included only those taking part in the testing in the UAE or if they also include results from China and elsewhere. The statement described the vaccine as receiving official registration without elaborating on what that meant. Emirati officials could not be immediately reached for comment.
The Sinopharm vaccine has been approved for emergency use in a few countries and the company is still conducting late-stage clinical trials in 10 countries. Morocco is gearing up for an ambitious Covid-19 vaccination program, aiming to vaccinate 80% of its adults in an operation starting this month that's relying initially on the Sinopharm vaccine.
Sinopharm's shot relies on a tested technology, using a killed virus to deliver the vaccine, similar to how polio immunizations are made. Leading Western competitors use newer, less-proven technology to target the coronavirus' spike protein using RNA.
Top officials in the UAE, including Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, have publicly receive the shots as part of the vaccine testing.
