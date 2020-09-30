Uber partners with HelpAge to provide 1,000 free monthly rides to elderly

on Wednesday announced a



partnership with HelpAge India, an NGO dedicated to serving the disadvantaged elderly, for providing 1,000 free rides a month in 12 cities.

will provide these rides across Ahmedabad,Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai from October to December 2020, it said in a statement.

