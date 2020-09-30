JUST IN
Uber partners with HelpAge to provide 1,000 free monthly rides to elderly

Uber announced a partnership with HelpAge India, an NGO dedicated to serving the disadvantaged elderly, for providing 1,000 free rides a month in 12 cities

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Uber on Wednesday announced a

partnership with HelpAge India, an NGO dedicated to serving the disadvantaged elderly, for providing 1,000 free rides a month in 12 cities.

Uber will provide these rides across Ahmedabad,Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai from October to December 2020, it said in a statement.

First Published: Wed, September 30 2020. 16:50 IST

