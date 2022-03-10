Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich sanctioned in UK for Putin link

-
ALSO READ
Swiss billionaire claims Abramovich wants to get rid of Chelsea quickly
Russian owner Abramovich confirms he will sell Chelsea FC, post backlash
Chelsea owner Abramovich trying to broker peaceful end to war in Ukraine
Russia's Rosneft signs deal with Indian Oil to supply crude oil in 2022
Roman Abramovich to sell Chelsea, proceeds to go to war victims
-
Unpreceded restrictions were placed on Chelsea's ability to operate by the British government on Thursday after owner Roman Abramovich was targeted in sanctions.
Abramovich was among seven wealthy Russians who had their assets frozen by the government. It freezes his ability to sell Chelsea which was announced last week after Russia invaded Ukraine.
The government has issued what it calls a special license to ensure Chelsea can continue to play games and staff can be paid. But the club won't be able to sell new tickets to any fans or sell merchandise.
It is about depriving Abramovich of benefiting from his ownership of the club, Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries tweeted.
I know this brings some uncertainty, but the Government will work with the league & clubs to keep football being played while ensuring sanctions hit those intended. Football clubs are cultural assets and the bedrock of our communities. We're committed to protecting them.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU