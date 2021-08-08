UK PM Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak over leaked letter: Report

-
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson not to self-isolate after aide gets Covid, sparking anger
Covid: UK Opposition joins calls for Boris Johnson to cancel India visit
UK PM Johnson looks set to confirm July 19 lockdown end, with caution
Clash in UK Parliament over Johnson-Modi handshake by-election leaflet
Rishi Sunak plots tax raid to plug UK deficit, risking Tory rage
-
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have been furious over a letter being leaked to the media last week, which claimed his Chancellor Rishi Sunak had written to push for easier international COVID-19 travel norms ahead of a planned review.
The reaction followed media reports that the Indian-origin finance minister had written to his boss, calling for a significant easing of the coronavirus travel restrictions, warning that they were damaging the economy.
According to The Sunday Times, which reported on the letter last Sunday, Johnson is said to have been apoplectic with anger and even suggested a demotion for Sunak from the powerful Treasury department to take charge of Health.
The problem was that the first Johnson knew of the letter was when details of it appeared in the media, the report said.
Quoting a senior source from a meeting, it said that Johnson then went on to say in the presence of around a dozen officials that he had been thinking about a change.
Maybe it's time we looked at Rishi as the next Secretary of State for Health. He could potentially do a very good job there.' In an open meeting, after ranting about Rishi, he then suggested the Chancellor could be demoted in the next reshuffle, the source said.
The newspaper pointed out that Johnson is known for his off-the-cuff remarks, often made in jest.
While Downing Street refused to comment on private conversations, allies of Sunak insisted he remains focussed on his current brief to revive the COVID-hit UK economy.
The Chancellor is solely focused on securing the country's economic recovery and continuing to protect and create jobs, ITV News quoted a Treasury Department source as saying.
Meanwhile, Sunak is preparing for a tough budget, known as the autumn Spending Review, in the coming weeks.
There have been reports of how this has put him on a collision course with his boss Johnson, who is determined on spending on projects while budgets remain constrained due to the costs incurred due to the pandemic.
Reports of clashes between No. 10 and No. 11 Downing Street the office of the UK Prime Minister and Chancellor respectively have been doing the rounds for some time, amid the economic pressures triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.
However, it is generally believed that a Cabinet reshuffle is not on the cards for the coming months.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU