JUST IN
New Zealand's cost of living for average households rises by 7.7% YoY
EU, US set up task force to resolve feud over electric vehicle batteries
Gas crunch eases in Europe - but the respite might not last
EU set to adopt emergency package in Nov to tackle current energy crisis
Syria facing 'acute violence', worst economic crisis since war: UN
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained: Poll
Vladimir Putin scrambles to boost weapons production for Ukraine war
China's budget deficit nears record $1 trillion as economy slows
Inflation woes: How front-loading rate hikes risks financial instability
Australia to raise spending to boost slowing economy amid inflation
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Climate plans to limit global temperature remain insufficient: UN report
Business Standard

UK Treasury chief delays detailing new economic plans until Nov 17

UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt has delayed a statement on the country's economic affairs until November 17, only a day after the new prime minister took office

Topics
UK | Economic reforms | Britain

AP  |  London 

Jeremy Hunt
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt walks outside Downing Street in London (Photo: Reuters)

UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt has delayed a statement on the country's economic affairs until November 17, only a day after the new prime minister took office.

Hunt told the BBC says that a two and half week delay will ensure the right decisions are taken. The statement was originally set to be announced on October 31.

The Treasury says in a tweet that new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Hunt have agreed that the statement will include a forecast from the independent Office of Budget Responsibility.

It will contain the UK's medium term fiscal plan to put public spending on a sustainable footing, get debt falling & restore stability," the Treasury said on Twitter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on UK

First Published: Wed, October 26 2022. 17:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.