Xi Jinping 'unsettled' by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, says CIA Director

-
ALSO READ
World needs to discard Cold War mentality, seek peaceful coexistence: Xi
Laos to launch $5.9 bn Chinese-built railway as debt to Beijing mounts
Cold wave likely to hit north, northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
It is never a good bet to bet against Americans: Joe Biden to Xi Jinping
China hopes Joe Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action
-
CIA Director William J. Burns hinted at a potentially tenuous China-Russia relationship in the wake of Moscow's increasingly brutal tactics against Ukraine, with Burns telling the Senate Intelligence Committee that Chinese leader Xi Jinping is "unsettled".
"The Chinese leadership, first, has invested a lot in partnership with Russia, and I don't expect that to change anytime soon," Burns said during the Senate Intelligence Committee's annual worldwide threats hearing. "I do however believe that the Chinese leadership, President Xi in particular, is unsettled by what he's seeing, partly because his own intelligence doesn't appear to have told him what was going to happen."
Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a 5,000-word joint statement ahead of the Winter Olympics last month outlining how the two nations approached different issues, with the statement released following a meeting of the leaders in Beijing. The New York Times reported last week that Chinese officials asked the Russian government to hold off on invading Ukraine until the end of the Winter Olympics.
But the reality of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, including the targeting of civilians and displacement of millions of Ukrainians, may have shifted China's calculus.
At the committee's hearing, Burns pointed to Xi's concerns over reputational damage to China by its association with Russia, potential economic consequences and the invasion resulting in bringing the U.S. and its European allies closer together.
"What has unfolded in Ukraine, the ugliness of it, the flawed assumptions that underpinned it from the point of view of President Putin, have unsettled the Chinese leadership a little bit, they are unsettled by the reputational damage that could come from that," Burns said.
The CIA Director also said the Russian President may be overestimating to the extent that Chinese leadership will be able or willing to help him deal with severe economic consequences of military action in Ukraine.
"It remains to be seen how it will play out," he added.
Burns's remarks come a few days after the US threat assessment report had said that it expects that Moscow will remain a formidable challenge to Washington amidst the changing geopolitical landscape during the next decade.
"We assess that Russia does not want a direct conflict with U.S. forces. Russia seeks an accommodation with the United States on mutual non-interference in both countries' domestic affairs and U.S. recognition of Russia's claimed sphere of influence over much of the former Soviet Union," the report added.
It further stated that Russia's officials have long believed that the United States is trying to undermine Russia, weaken Putin, and install Western-friendly regimes in the former Soviet states and elsewhere, which they conclude gives Russia leeway to retaliate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU