Ukraine receives fighter jets, spare parts to increase fleet size: Pentagon

has received additional aircraft and spare parts to increase its fleet size amid the conflict with Russia, US Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday (local time).

"They have received additional platforms and parts to be able to increase their aircraft fleet size," Kirby said during a press briefing, adding that "platform is an airplane in this case. They have received additional aircraft and aircraft parts to help them get more aircraft in the air."

Kirby also said that the United States has not delivered any whole aircraft to .

According to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki, US has said that it will continue to provide them more ammunition and military assistance.

"We will continue to provide them more ammunition as we will provide them more military assistance," Psaki said in a statement.

She added: "There's obviously more money we can provide from the approved drawdown package, and the specifics of that are being worked through with the Department of Defense and our national security team."

urged the United States to abandon its "futile policy" of blockade and sanctions in foreign policy, the Russian Embassy in Washington said on Tuesday (local time).

The diplomatic mission's comment was timed to the announcement of a new round of high-level dialogue between the United States and Cuba on migration on April 21. The Russian Embassy welcomed the step.

"Dialogue is always better than its absence. It is high time for the #US to abandon the futile policy of blockade and sanctions in foreign affairs," the embassy tweeted.

Earlier, there were reports that the US is looking at designating as a state sponsor of terrorism."We're taking a close look at the facts. We're taking a close look at the law," US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said during an interview with CNN on Monday.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged US President Joe Biden to impose the designation on that would impose some of the most significant sanctions at the Biden administration's disposal, Sputnik News Agency said citing media reports.

Notably, US President Joe Biden has no plans to visit Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as per White House.

The US earlier had announced to provide with an additional 800 million US dollars' worth of military aid including heavy artillery as Washington anticipated a "wider assault" by Russia in eastern Ukraine.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden will hold a video call with US allies and partners on Tuesday to discuss providing support for Ukraine and restrictions on Russia, as per White House.

