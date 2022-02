Ukraine situation in danger of spiralling into major crisis: India at UNSC

Expressing concern over ongoing tensions between and Ukraine, India on Thursday said that the situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis which may undermine the peace and security of the region.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti made this statement in the backdrop of ordering troops into Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. requested an urgent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Meet after Heads of these regions asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for help.

Reiterating India's call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, Tirumurti said, "The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region."

"We call for immediate de-escalation and refraining from any further action that could contribute to a worsening of the situation. We call on all parties to exert greater efforts to bridge divergent interests," he said, adding that the legitimate security interests of all parties should be taken into account.

Emphasizing the need for all sides to maintain peace and security by exercising restraint, Tirumurti said that the solution lies in sustained diplomatic dialogue between the concerned parties.

He further informed that India is facilitating the return of all Indian nationals, including students residing in different parts of

In a major development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a special "military operation" to protect Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine, media reports said on Thursday.

Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

Notably, Putin recognized the independence of the breakaway regions following which Biden imposed sanctions on and affirmed the US' support to Ukraine.

Putin after his announcement also ordered the sending of the Russian Armed Forces to Ukraine's breakaway regions.

Following this, the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Wednesday approved declaring a state of emergency in the whole country except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions amid the escalating situation at the country's borders.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)