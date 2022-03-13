Will impose individual retaliatory sanctions against West soon: Russia

will publish individual sanctions against the West in the near future, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Saturday.

"The lists are ready," Ryabkov said on Russian broadcaster Channel One, adding that the sanctions will be made public soon, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to Ryabkov, Moscow sees no indication that the was ready to continue dialogue on Ukraine.

The diplomat also warned Washington against transferring weapons to Ukraine, adding that these weapons will become legitimate targets for the Russian forces.

