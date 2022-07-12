Putin, Erdogan discuss bilateral relations, Ukraine situation over phone

Russian President discussed the development of bilateral economic cooperation and the situation in Ukraine during a telephone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Both leaders "focused on tasks to further promote economic cooperation, including measures to improve the contractual legal framework, boost trade and use national currencies in transactions, as well as to ensure uninterrupted supplies of Russian energy," the Kremlin said on Monday.

"The two leaders agreed on close interaction in these areas at the level of the co-chairs of the bilateral intergovernmental commission and the leaders of relevant agencies," it added.

Putin and Erdogan also exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine, including ways in which both countries can coordinate efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea, and the export of grain to global markets, Xinhua news agency reported,

The Turkish President said that it is time for the UN "to take action for the plan regarding the formation of secure corridors through the Black Sea for the grain export," according to Turkey's presidential office.

He added Turkey is ready "to provide all kinds of support for the revival of the negotiation process" between Russia and Ukraine.

