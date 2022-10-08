UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
Pakistan floods death toll crosses 1,000-mark as rainfall continues
Pakistan flood damage estimated at $5.5 billion, says local media
Death toll rises to 1,000 as torrential rains wreak havoc in Pakistan
UNGA adopts resolution on multilingualism, mentions Hindi for first time
Amid political unrest, faltering economy, Pak floods turn into a nightmare
-
The UN General Assembly expressed solidarity Friday with flood-battered Pakistan and called on the international community to increase aid and keep up the political will to support the country's recovery long-term.
The assembly passed a resolution that made all those points. It also urged the UN to step up efforts to sensitize the international community to Pakistan's needs and mobilize effective, immediate and adequate international support and assistance."
Record-breaking floods in the developing South Asian country have affected 33 million people and killed 1,700 or more since mid-June. Nearly 8 million people were displaced, and hundreds of thousands are still living in tents and makeshift homes.
UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, who saw some of the damage for himself during a visit last month, reminded the assembly of the losses: more than 2 million homes damaged or destroyed, while and crops and livestock were ravaged. He said the disaster could thrust more than 15 million people into poverty.
Meanwhile, the UN also has sounded alarms about the potential for a second crisis of waterborne and other diseases amid the inundation, which damaged many of Pakistan's health facilities.
The situation is going from bad to worse, Guterres told the assembly. Pakistan is on the verge of a public health disaster.
The UN has appealed for USD 816 million to fund aid to Pakistan through May, but Guterres said that sum pales in comparison to what is needed on every front."
The world body and the Pakistani government are planning an international support conference to ramp up contributions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 09:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU