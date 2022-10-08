Canada confirms 18,478 new Covid-19 cases in one week

confirmed 18,478 new Covid-19 cases for the week ending October 1, the Public Health Agency of (PHAC) said.

The number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths in reached 4,270,891 and 45,394 respectively, according to the weekly update issued by the PHAC on Friday.

The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 11.9 per cent, and daily tests per 100,000 people were 59, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Canadian government got rid of Covid-19 border restrictions from October, including mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of travellers.

Health Canada said vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect against Covid-19 and that getting booster doses as recommended will help protect individuals against serious illness and other complications from Covid-19 infection.

Health Canada authorised on Friday a second bivalent Covid-19 vaccine booster targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, noting that all mRNA Covid-19 vaccines authorised for use in the country continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalisation and death from Covid-19.

--IANS

int/khz/

