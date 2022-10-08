Canada confirms 18,478 new Covid-19 cases in one week

-
ALSO READ
Canada confirms 1,411 monkeypox cases, 38 hospitalisations: PHAC
Canada confirms 1,251 monkeypox cases with most cases in Ontario
Gujarat reports 580 Covid-19 cases, no deaths; active tally at 3,478
Robert Lewandowski confirms his intention to leave Bayern Munich
Pakistan confirms it has 682 Indian prisoners detained in its jails
-
Canada confirmed 18,478 new Covid-19 cases for the week ending October 1, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said.
The number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths in Canada reached 4,270,891 and 45,394 respectively, according to the weekly update issued by the PHAC on Friday.
The daily positive rate during the week averaged at 11.9 per cent, and daily tests per 100,000 people were 59, Xinhua news agency reported.
The Canadian government got rid of Covid-19 border restrictions from October, including mandatory vaccinations, testing and quarantine of international travellers.
Health Canada said vaccination continues to be one of the most effective tools to protect against Covid-19 and that getting booster doses as recommended will help protect individuals against serious illness and other complications from Covid-19 infection.
Health Canada authorised on Friday a second bivalent Covid-19 vaccine booster targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants, noting that all mRNA Covid-19 vaccines authorised for use in the country continue to be very effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalisation and death from Covid-19.
--IANS
int/khz/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 08:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU