Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet can visit but the Beijing doesn't welcome any investigation in the region.

"(China) rejects all kinds of biases, prejudices and uncalled-for accusations," Wang, who is also a Chinese state councillor, said by video at the Munich Security Conference when asked if Bachelet would have unrestricted access to Xinjiang, a Pakistani media outlet reported.

This comes as rights groups and the US have accused of committing genocide against ethnic Uyghurs.

has been accused of widescale abuses against Uyghurs and other minority groups, including torture, forced labour and detention of one million people in internment camps.

Non-governmental organizations and media outlets have documented numerous serious human rights violations by Chinese authorities.

These include arbitrary detention, torture, and forced labour of millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic groups in (the Uyghur region); the decimation of independent media, democratic institutions, and rule of law in Hong Kong; high-tech surveillance systems enabling authorities to track and unjustly prosecute peaceful conduct, including criticism shared through apps and many other human rights violations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)