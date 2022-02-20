UN rights chief can visit Xinjiang but won't allow probe, says Chinese FM

-
ALSO READ
CPC to hold key conclave in Nov ahead of next year's leadership reshuffle
Sixth Plenary Session of Communist Party of China: Xi's God-Making Movement
China's CPC kicks off key 4-day conclave to authorise 3rd term for Xi
Xi Jinping's political ideology to become part of curriculum in China
Xi Jinping faces power struggle before Party Congress 2022: Report
-
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has said that UN Human Rights Chief Michelle Bachelet can visit Xinjiang but the Beijing doesn't welcome any investigation in the region.
"(China) rejects all kinds of biases, prejudices and uncalled-for accusations," Wang, who is also a Chinese state councillor, said by video at the Munich Security Conference when asked if Bachelet would have unrestricted access to Xinjiang, a Pakistani media outlet reported.
This comes as rights groups and the US have accused China of committing genocide against ethnic Uyghurs.
China has been accused of widescale abuses against Uyghurs and other minority groups, including torture, forced labour and detention of one million people in internment camps.
Non-governmental organizations and media outlets have documented numerous serious human rights violations by Chinese authorities.
These include arbitrary detention, torture, and forced labour of millions of Uyghurs and other Turkic groups in Xinjiang (the Uyghur region); the decimation of independent media, democratic institutions, and rule of law in Hong Kong; high-tech surveillance systems enabling authorities to track and unjustly prosecute peaceful conduct, including criticism shared through apps and many other human rights violations.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU