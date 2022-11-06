UN rights chief urges Musk to ensure human rights in Twitter management

-
ALSO READ
How will Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter change the public square?
Elon Musk demands ex-Twitter product chief testify in takeover fight
Twitter has to give Elon Musk only ex-product head's data on bots: Court
Judge slams Elon Musk for not handing over texts in Twitter fight
In call with bankers, Musk pledges to close Twitter deal by Friday
-
United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has issued an open letter to Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, saying "ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter".
The letter followed reports of Twitter's massive layoff of staff on Friday, including its human rights team and ethical AI team, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution," Turk said in the letter.
In the letter, the UN Human Rights chief urged Twitter to stand up for the right to privacy, and stressed that Twitter has a responsibility to avoid amplifying content that results in harm to other people's rights.
Musk completed a deal to buy Twitter at $44 billion in October, gaining control of the social network company. According to media reports, on Friday Twitter laid off thousands of employees in departments across the company as part of an aggressive plan to trim costs.
--IANS
int/sha
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 07:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU