Former President Barack Obama buys stake in NBA's Africa business

Former US President has bought a stake in the NBA's Africa business through his foundation, the said Tuesday.

Obama will have a minority equity stake in Africa, a new entity set up this year to run all the league's business on the continent.

The said Obama would use any profits to fund the Obama Foundation's youth and leadership programs in Africa.

Obama has been linked to the NBA's Africa operations since 2019, although it wasn't clear until Tuesday exactly what his involvement would be.

NBA Africa and world body FIBA combined to set up the first pro league in Africa. The Africa League held its inaugural season in May after being delayed for a year by the coronavirus pandemic. It featured the top teams from 12 African countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)