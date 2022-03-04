US added 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health

-
ALSO READ
US employers shrug off omicron, add 467,000 jobs in January
TMSEp67: Data protection, job trends, markets, ITR Forms
Auto engineer jobs up 7% in Feb driven by EV market: Report
Gujarat provides one year relaxation in upper age limit for govt jobs
What is Sekhar Garisa's take on the job trends for 2022?
-
U.S. employers added a robust 678,000 jobs in February, another gain that underscored the economy's solid health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation.
The Labor Department's report Friday also showed that the unemployment rate dropped from 4per cent to 3.8per cent, extending a sharp drop in joblessness as the economy has rebounded from the pandemic recession.
The latest jobs data follows recent reports that have shown an economy maintaining strength as new COVID infections have plummeted since late January. Consumer spending has risen, spurred by higher wages and savings. Restaurant traffic has regained pre-pandemic levels, hotel reservations are up and far more Americans are flying than at the height of omicron.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU