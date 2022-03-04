Pakistan: Opposition asks PM Imran Khan to quit within five days

Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari asked Prime Minister to resign within five days or be ready for a no-confidence move.

"I want free and fair elections immediately. The PM has only two options: resign or face no-confidence move," he had said during a rally in Lodhran and Multan, according to Dawn newspaper.

The PPP chairman also said that all parties were united on the no-confidence move and this was the victory of the PPP stance.

Earlier, Bilawal has declared a "war" against as inflation continues to mount in Pakistan, coupled with other financial woes.

The PPP chairman made these remarks while addressing his party workers in Sindh province on Wednesday night, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Calling Imran an illegally elected prime minister, Bilawal warned the Prime Minister to count his remaining days, saying that he, along with his Jiyalas, was going to Islamabad to oust the 'selected prime minister'.

"We have entered Punjab. The PPP was founded in Punjab and its Jiyalas are brave and loyal who never bowed before General Zia and General Musharraf," he said.

Over the ongoing controversy over the cyber laws in Pakistan, Bilawal said that the government who used to say they can't provide relief from inflation were compelled to cut the prices of petrol and electricity due to the long march.

Pakistan journalists have been protesting gainst a recently promulgated ordinance introducing "controversial" amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA).

"Imran Khan is so afraid of criticism that he has amended the PECA law. We do not accept any such amendment," he declared.

Restrictions had been imposed on the constitutional freedom of the media and judiciary by adding Section 44(a) to PECA. Also, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of media bodies described the government's engagement with it over PECA amendments as a "farce".

As Pakistan continues to grapple with a severe economic crisis, the opposition parties have termed the relief measured announced by the Imran Khan government as insufficient. They continue to mount pressure on the Pakistani Prime Minister.

