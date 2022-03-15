US adds 11 members of Russia's Defense Enterprise to sanctions list

-
The United States sanctioned Russian National Guard Director Viktor Zolotov, Military Technical Cooperation Director Dmitry Shugaev, and Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev, along with eight deputy defense ministers, over the situation in Ukraine, the State Department said in a press release.
The Russian deputy defense ministers on the list include Aleksey Krivoruchko, Timur Ivanov, Yunus-bek Evkurov, Dmitry Bulgakov, Yuriy Sadovenko, Nikolay Pankov, Ruslan Tsalikov, and Gennady Zhidko.
Last month, US President Joe Biden had announced "new strong sanctions and limitations" on Russia.
The sanctions include limiting Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds, and yen to be part of the global economy, stopping the ability to finance and grow the Russian military, and impairing Russia's ability to compete in a high-tech 21st-century economy.
Furthermore, the US sanctioned Russian banks that together hold around USD 1 trillion in assets. Biden said that the United States is not doing this alone adding that the 27 EU members and G7 members will participate in these sanctions as well.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
