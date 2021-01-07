Pro-Trump Protesters swarm Statehouses across the US; some evacuated

-
Protesters backing President Donald Trump massed outside statehouses from Georgia to New Mexico on Wednesday, leading some officials to evacuate while cheers rang out at several demonstrations as a pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol.
Hundreds of people gathered in state capitals nationwide to oppose President-elect Joe Biden's win, waving signs saying Stop the steal and Four more years.
Most of them didn't wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, and some carried guns in places like Oklahoma, Georgia, Arizona and Washington state. There were some scuffles with counterprotesters in states like Ohio and California, and a newspaper photographer was pepper-sprayed by a protester in Utah, but most demonstrations were peaceful some of them quite small and only a few arrests were reported.
New Mexico police evacuated staff as a precaution from a Statehouse building that includes the governors office and the secretary of states office, shortly after hundreds of flag-waving supporters arrived in a vehicle caravan and on horseback.
Demonstrators sang God Bless America, honked horns and wrongly announced on a megaphone that Trump was the rightful election winner though Biden won the vote in New Mexico by a margin of roughly 11 per cent.
It's the first time in the history of the United States that the peaceful transfer of power has been slowed by an act of violence, Democratic House Speaker Brian Egolf said. It is a shameful moment, and I hope that the Congress can recover soon.
Violent protests in Washington, DC, came as Congress tried to affirm Biden's Electoral College victory. News that protesters had breached the U.S. Capitol set off cheers at pro-Trump protests in Minnesota, Nevada and Arizona, where armed protesters marched at the Capitol in Phoenix and several men displayed a guillotine.
Georgia's secretary of state and his staff evacuated their offices at the Capitol as about 100 protesters gathered outside, some armed with long guns.
Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his team decided to leave, according to Gabriel Sterling, a top official with Raffensperger's office.
We saw stuff happening at the Georgia Capitol and said we should not be around here, we should not be a spark, Sterling told The Associated Press.
Trump has focused much of his ire on Raffensperger in the weeks following his loss by about 12,000 votes.
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp slammed the storming of the U.S. Capitol, calling it a disgrace and quite honestly un-American. Kemp said he was extending an executive order from protests over the summer activating the National Guard in case they are needed to protect the state Capitol on Monday when the legislative session begins.
