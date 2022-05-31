JUST IN
US Covid-19 cases six times more than 2021 as summer begins: Report

As the US marks Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, the seven-day average for Covid-19 cases in the country are more than six times what they were a year ago

IANS  |  Los Angeles 

As the US marks Memorial Day weekend and the unofficial start of summer, the seven-day average for Covid-19 cases in the country are more than six times what they were a year ago, according to a report of The Hill.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported a seven-day average of 119,725 Covid-19 cases as of Saturday. That figure held at 17,887 cases on May 28, 2021, according to the report.

Experts believe the real count of cases is much higher as many were underreported due to at-home Covid-19 tests, Xinhua news agency reported.

Health officials said the US amid another Covid-19 wave have warned Americans to exercise caution ahead of a possible surge.

First Published: Tue, May 31 2022. 07:51 IST

