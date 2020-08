US Department of Defence announces 100 MHz of mid-band spectrum for 5G

The US Department of Defence on Monday announced that 100 megahertz of "contiguous, coast-to-coast" mid-band spectrum would be made available for commercial deployment.

"With high speeds, improved reliability, and low latency, will improve every industry and the lives of all Americans. It can travel long distances to ensure that all Americans have access to the networks while delivering ultra-fast speeds and high performance that will power the technologies of the future," the White House said in a statement.

"With networks already available to more than 250 million Americans, we have made significant strides. The availability of more mid-band spectrum is a key factor in driving widespread 5G access across rural America," the statement added.

The availability of more mid-band spectrum is a key factor in driving widespread 5G access across rural America, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)