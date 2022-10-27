JUST IN
ECB raises interest rates by 0.75 basis points to fight record inflation
Gold holds ground on bets that US Fed may slow pace of rate hikes
JSW Steel USA secures $182 mn financing for modernising plate mill
Post-Covid-19 recovery still years away for London's Heathrow Airport
US economy likely returned to growth, after shrinking in 2 quarters
China bankers replaced by tech PhDs as Xi sparks new fund talent war
Afghans' lives have become 'unbearably hard' due to rise in poverty: WFP
Working towards best FTA with 'economic superpower' India: UK's Greg Hands
UK PM Sunak warns of 'very difficult decisions' to tackle economic crisis
Have completed most of India trade deal, will only sign once happy: UK
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
AB InBev raises 2022 outlook as its beer sales accelerate 3.7% in July-Sept
Jaishankar, Lavrov to hold talks in Moscow on Nov 8: Russian ministry
Business Standard

US economic growth rebounds in Q3 on trade, but demand is slowing

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.6 per cent annualised rate last quarter, the Commerce Department

Topics
US economic growth | United States | Gross domestic product

Lucia Mutikani | Reuters  |  Washington 

US stocks
Photo: Bloomberg

US economic growth rebounded more than expected in the third quarter amid a continued decline in the trade deficit, but that overstates the economy's health as the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate increases curbed consumer spending.

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.6 per cent annualised rate last quarter, the Commerce Department said in its advance GDP estimate on Thursday, ending two straight quarterly decreases in output, which had raised concerns that the economy was in recession.

The economy contracted at a 0.6 per cent pace in the second quarter.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth rebounding at a 2.4 per cent rate. Estimates ranged from as low as a 0.8 per cent rate to as high as a 3.7 per cent pace.

While the economy may not be in recession, the risks of a downturn have increased as the Fed doubles down on rate hikes as it fights the fastest-rising inflation in 40 years. The US central bank has raised its benchmark overnight interest rate from near zero in March to the current range of 3.00 per cent to 3.25 per cent, the swiftest pace of policy tightening in a generation or more.

The report will have little impact on monetary policy, with Fed officials watching September personal consumption expenditures price data and third quarter labor cost numbers due on Friday, ahead of their November 1-2 policy meeting.

The trade deficit narrowed sharply in part as slowing demand curbed the import bill. Exports also increased for much of last quarter. Wild swings in trade and inventories were behind the contraction in GDP in the first half of the year.

Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, slowed to 1.4 per cent rate from the April-June quarter's 2.0 per cent pace.

Consumer spending is being supported by a strong labor market, which is driving up wages. The Labor Department reported on Thursday a modest increase in the number of people filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits increased 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 217,000 for the week ended October 22. Claims have remained significantly low despite reports of companies, mostly in the interest rate-sensitive sectors of the economy, laying off workers.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on US economic growth

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 19:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.