US first lady tests positive for Covid-19 days after Joe Biden's negative

-
ALSO READ
Russia war 'hard to understand': US First Lady Jill Biden to Ukrainian mom
First Lady Jill Biden to meet Ukrainian children at St Jude
President Biden, First Lady visit site of school shooting in Texas
US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid, has 'mild' symptoms
US Second Amendment was never absolute in gun control push: Biden
-
US First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Jill Biden, 71, began to develop cold-like symptoms on Monday evening and a PCR test came back positive, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the spokesperson.
Double-vaccinated and twice boosted, Jill Biden is "only experiencing mild symptoms" and has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid, an antiviral therapy produced by Pfizer and given to patients with Covid-19.
The US first lady, the spokesperson added, will isolate for at least five days.
She is currently staying at a private residence in South Carolina and will return home after she receives two consecutive negative tests.
--IANS
int/shs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU