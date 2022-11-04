JUST IN
US jobs top forecasts, wages pick up in labor market despite Fed aggression
Food prices at 9-month low as slow staples demand offset war disruptions
Bank of England warns of longest recession in 100 yrs after 3% rate hike
Canadian govt warns that the country might enter mild recession in 2023
G7 ministers meet with Russia-Ukraine conflict, China ties on agenda
Climate change targets pose stark challenge for the developing world
US jobless insurance claims near historic low despite cooling economy
Bank of England raises rates by most since 1989 even as recession looms
Turkish inflation tops 85% driven by surge in food prices, energy costs
Sri Lanka starts second round of debt restructuring talks with creditors
You are here: Home » International » News » Economy
Oil climbs 3% as dollar slips; EU ban on Russian crude imports looms
Attack on Imran Khan: Pakistan police arrest two more suspects
Business Standard

US jobs top forecasts, wages pick up in labor market despite Fed aggression

US employers added more jobs than expected in October while wages rose firmly, underscoring the resilience of the labor market despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive efforts to cool it down.

Topics
USA | US Federal Reserve | jobs

Augusta Saraiva & Reade Pickert | Bloomberg  |  New Delhi 

united states

US employers added more jobs than expected in October while wages rose firmly, underscoring the resilience of the labor market despite the Federal Reserve’s aggressive efforts to cool it down.

Nonfarm payrolls increased 261,000 last month following an upwardly revised 315,000 gain in September, a Labor Department report showed Friday. The unemployment rate ticked up to 3.7% as participation edged lower, while average hourly earnings accelerated from the prior month.

Follow the reaction in real time here on Bloomberg’s TOPLive blog

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 193,000 advance in payrolls and for the unemployment rate to edge up to 3.6%.

Job gains were relatively broad based, led by a handful of categories like health care, professional and business services and manufacturing.

The report suggests demand for workers remains robust despite rapid interest-rate hikes and a darkening economic outlook. Layoffs, while rising, are still historically low, and competition to fill millions of vacant positions has driven rapid wage gains.

While that’s helped underpin consumer spending -- the engine of the economy -- it’s also made the Fed’s efforts to cool inflation more difficult and suggests the central bank will maintain its resolute tightening campaign in the months ahead.

Fed officials have repeatedly emphasized that in order to meet their inflation goal, they need to bring labor supply and demand more into balance. Chair Jerome Powell, speaking after the central bank raised rates by another 75 basis points on Wednesday, said that job-market conditions haven’t softened yet in an “obvious” way.

Treasury yields rose, while S&P 500 index futures remained higher and the dollar fell slightly.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on USA

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 18:48 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.