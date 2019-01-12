JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Politics

Trump says won't declare national emergency so fast to fund US-Mexico wall
Business Standard

US lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard says she will run for President in 2020

Gabbard is an Iraq War veteran and is currently serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She is also the first American Samoan as well as the first Hindu member of Congress

ANI  |  Washington DC 

Tulsi Gabbard (Photo: Flickr)
Tulsi Gabbard (Photo: Flickr)

US Representative for Hawaii from Democrat Party, Tulsi Gabbard on Friday said that she will run for president in 2020.

The Democrat leader said, "I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week," on CNN's "The Van Jones Show" during an interview which is scheduled to air at 7 pm Saturday (local time).

Gabbard is an Iraq War veteran and is currently serving on the House Foreign Affairs Committee. She is also the first American Samoan as well as the first Hindu member of Congress.

Outlining health care access, criminal justice reform and climate change as key platform issues, the Democrat leader said, "There are a lot of reasons for me to make this decision. There are a lot of challenges that are facing the American people that I'm concerned about and that I want to help solve."

Talking about more priorities, Gabbard said, "There is one main issue that is central to the rest, and that is the issue of war and peace. I look forward to being able to get into this and to talk about it in depth when we make our announcement."

The deputy campaign manager for Bernie Sanders in 2016, Rania Batrice is a top aide to Gabbard and will also be the campaign manager for her, Batrice confirmed.
First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements