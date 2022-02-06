US Navy says SEAL candidate dies after grueling Hell Week training

-
One Navy SEAL candidate died and a second was in the hospital after falling ill just hours after they successfully completed the grueling Hell Week test that ends the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos, the Navy said Saturday.
The Navy said both began showing symptoms of illness and were rushed to the hospital in California. The Navy said neither one had experienced an accident or unusual incident during the five-and-a-half day Hell Week.
The test is part of the SEALs BUD/S class, which involves basic underwater demolition, survival and other combat tactics. It comes in the fourth week as SEAL candidates are being assessed and hoping to be selected for training within the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.
One of the candidates died at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, California, on Friday. The other was in stable condition at Naval Medical Center San Diego.
The Navy said the cause of death was not immediately known and the matter was under investigation. The sailor's name was being withheld until 24 hours after his family was notified, in accordance with Navy policy.
The SEAL program tests physical and psychological strength along with water competency and leadership skills. Hell Week, which comes as at the end of the first three weeks in the assessment and selection program in Coronado, California, pushes candidates to the limit.
The program is so grueling that at least 50% to 60% don't make it through Hell Week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
